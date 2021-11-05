A colorful musical night was organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi to pay homage to musician Master Ghulam Haider.

The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi has organized a musical program in the Arts Council Open Air Auditorium to pay homage to the Musician Master Ghulam Haider (SI)

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021) The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi has organized a musical program in the Arts Council Open Air Auditorium to pay homage to the Musician Master Ghulam Haider (SI). On the occasion singer Fiza Baig, Hanif Akhlaq, Dr. Huma Mir, Noman Khan, M. Ali (Ghazal Singer) Nand Lal evoked the magic of their voice.

Joint Secretary Arts Council Asjad Bukhari, Member Governing Body Kashif Grami also participated in the program.

Addressing Asjad Bukhari said that Master Ghulam Haider was a well-known composer who worked for both India and later Pakistan after independence also helped to elevate the status of music directors. He thanked all the participants in the program on behalf of President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah. The program was moderated by Noman Khan.