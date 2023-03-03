A committee consisting of patriotic political thoughts should play a role for the improvement of the economy by consensus. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

At present, the nations of the world have competing economic goals,developing countries have been kept under debt burden and economic pressure under a deliberate conspiracy. Leader of Muslim League Q

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023) Muslim League-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a statement that the political forces are unaware of the seriousness of the state's situation in the battle for power in the next term.He said that changes are taking place in the geographical context at this time.

he said at present, the nations of the world have competing economic goals developing countries have been placed under debt and economic pressure under a well-thought-out conspiracy.