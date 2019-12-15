UrduPoint.com
A Comprehensive Campaign Starts Against Sale Of Low Quality Food, Medicine

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 04:30 PM

A comprehensive campaign starts against sale of low quality food, medicine

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :The district, tehsil and health administrations has started a comprehensive campaign against adulteration in food items and sale of poor quality and expired medicines in the district.

The heath department teams have raided total 91 places in the district during last week including 38 in tehsil Sargodha, 5 in Silanwali, 12 in Bhera, 14 in Bhalwal and nine in Kotomomin tehsil.

According to details the inspections were made here under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner Capt ® Shoaib Ali following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha.

The ADC told media that concerned Assistant Commissioners (ACs) were also ensuring monitoring of edibles in their respective tehsils.

He told the AC Bhalwal checked 32 places in the tehsil and also imposed Rs 9500 fine to different shopkeepers while registered one FIR against person over violating instructions.

The AC Sargodha had raided 35 places and also issued challan to shopkeepers over adulteration and sale of poor medicines.

A total 32 raids were conducted by the AC Kotmomin in the tehsil while seven outlets were checked by the Drug Inspectors and twenty points were inspected by the Deputy Director Agriculture.

The ADC said that different departments have also initiated 24 activities for awareness among masses regarding adulteration and sale of poor quality food, medicines and agriculture products.

He said that strict action would be taken against people violating instructions in this regard.

More Stories From Pakistan

