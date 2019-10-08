UrduPoint.com
A Comprehensive Policy To Check Growing Population Need Of Hour

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 09:10 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Dr Ehtasham Anwar said it was need of the hour to check growing population for which all departments should devise a comprehensive policy.

He directed assistant commissioners (ACs) to monitor family planning centres during visits to their tehsils.

He said this while chairing a monthly meeting of family planning.

It was also decided in the meeting that Union Council Doaba would be made model UC in this connection.

Earlier, briefing the meeting DO Population Welfare Farzana Kausar informed that 64 family planning cetres were working in the district.

She informed that in addition to the centres, medical camps were also set up to sensitize people on family planning.

The meeting was attended by Health officials, social welfare officers and representative of different NGOs.

