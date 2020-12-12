A comprehensive promotion system for police

The spokesman of Balochistan Police on Saturday said Police had an effective and comprehensive system for the promotion of all ranks

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :The spokesman of Balochistan Police on Saturday said Police had an effective and comprehensive system for the promotion of all ranks .

Explaining in a press release on a news published in a local newspaper, he said the rank of DSP was promoted and then the provincial government sent the record of these officers to the Federal government under the 40% quota after the approval of the governor.

The spokesman said these officers were later promoted from Grade 19 to Grade 22 after joining the PSP cadre.

In addition to the officer who are left out of the PSP cadre and these police has sent a detailed procedure to the provincial government after the 18th amendment, which is under consideration.