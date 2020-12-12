UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Comprehensive Promotion System For Police

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 11:24 PM

A comprehensive promotion system for police

The spokesman of Balochistan Police on Saturday said Police had an effective and comprehensive system for the promotion of all ranks

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :The spokesman of Balochistan Police on Saturday said Police had an effective and comprehensive system for the promotion of all ranks .

Explaining in a press release on a news published in a local newspaper, he said the rank of DSP was promoted and then the provincial government sent the record of these officers to the Federal government under the 40% quota after the approval of the governor.

The spokesman said these officers were later promoted from Grade 19 to Grade 22 after joining the PSP cadre.

In addition to the officer who are left out of the PSP cadre and these police has sent a detailed procedure to the provincial government after the 18th amendment, which is under consideration.

Related Topics

Balochistan Police Governor All From Government

Recent Stories

Verstappen stuns Mercedes by taking first pole of ..

26 minutes ago

Albanians Protesting Against Police Brutality Call ..

1 minute ago

Rich countries' support for children 'totally inad ..

1 minute ago

One killed, 8 injured in rival clash

1 minute ago

Govt to ensure timely completion of development pr ..

1 minute ago

Russian Borei Class Sub Vladimir Monomakh Conducts ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.