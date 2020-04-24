A comprehensive security plan chalked out for Ramazan

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :A comprehensive security plan for peaceful observance of the holy month of Ramazan has been chalked out for the district.

District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Gulzar told media on Friday that according to the plan, the district was divided into six sectors and each of the sectors would be looked after by a DSP rank officer.

He said over 1500 personnel of district police have been deployed on 562 mosques and Imam Bargahs in sensitive areas for security of worshipers.

He said the special security check points were established at different places in city and cantonment besides an inclusive traffic plan for Ramazan.

The DPO said zero tolerance has been adopted against hoarders and warned for strict action to be taken against them under the newly introduced ordinance.