A Condolence Meeting Of Human Rights And Welfare Council Registered Held
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 06:30 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) A condolence meeting of the Human Rights and Welfare Council Registered was held under the chairmanship of Shaukat Ali Azad Advocate High Court, in which Dr.
Anwar Mehdi, Altaf Hussain Malik, Mian Muhammad Yousuf Khayali Advocate, Sheikh Muhammad Iqbal, Raja Riaz Ahmed Khan, Shorash Azad, Dr. Khalid Yasin, Shahid Waqar Salara, Arshad Chadhar, Allah Datta Ahir, Nasir Mahmood Tamimi, Hanif Mughal, Dr.
Abid Yasin, Chaudhry Sarwar Ali Chaudhry Allah Rakha, Haji Nazir Ahmed, Rizwanul Haq Chohan and other members participated. A special ceremony was held in the condolence meeting regarding the departed and deprived.
After the recitation of the Holy Quran and Naat Sharif, the speakers expressed their sorrow and grief over the separation of Dr. RM Yasin from us 9 years ago, because the deceased was a person of innumerable qualities.
His services in the field of health and social services are a matter of pride. He spent his entire life in simplicity. By profession, he was a doctor. Despite being associated with the government, he always gave priority to social services.
He had a unique place in his circle of friends. His fear of God was to the extent that he would provide free check-ups and free medicines to even the unknowing patients. Early in his life, he was associated with the teaching field, so he also held the status of a great teacher.
Teachers have been great in every era, reaching the rank of a teacher. He obtained teaching certificates from the provinces of Punjab and Sindh and became a qualified doctor. He served as ADHO Mianwali in the Punjab Health Department for some time.
After resigning from there, he was appointed as Medical Superintendent in Islamia Hospital from 1965, which was near Badshahi Mosque at that time. He was also involved in laying the foundation stone of the new building of Islamia Hospital.
He got the construction of the hospital done technically. He served the people by remaining associated with this hospital throughout his life. He was the only doctor who served people in their homes without any remuneration.
He served in prominent positions in social work in Chiniot Punjab Pakistan Anti-TB Association. He served as a mentor in the Chiniot District Creation Movement and with his efforts, In 2009, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) granted Chiniot the status of a district.
To this day, people seem to remember their services in good words. This praise is pleasing to Allah Almighty, which becomes a source of forgiveness for the deceased, and their children are proud of this fact. Finally, a special prayer was made for their elevation.
Recent Stories
Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister: “We look forward to broader partnership with ..
UAE President receives written message from Lebanese President
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Starbucks Chairman
Bolivia banks on its largest lithium reserves to attract FDI: Energy Minister
AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advanced facility in KEZAD
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasury of Türkiye
Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UAE national economy in 2025
Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recovering, UAE key hub for growth, man ..
At least 200 people fall ill after eating unhealthy food at Lahore wedding cer ..
President of Seychelles: New projects with UAE on horizon
Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid-2025
Imran Khan orders to expel Sher Afzal Marwat from PTI
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man dies while cleaning pistol2 minutes ago
-
DC Safiullah Gondal made surprise visit to Government Elementary School Bihar Colony2 minutes ago
-
CUST student delegation visits Islamabad police operations division2 minutes ago
-
GCWUF convocation on Feb 212 minutes ago
-
A condolence meeting of Human Rights and Welfare Council Registered held2 minutes ago
-
Spring tree plantation drive launched at Margalla Hills National Park3 minutes ago
-
RPO holds open court12 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against adulteration of milk, meat and basic food underway12 minutes ago
-
Two arrested with over 2kg heroin13 minutes ago
-
Police arrest imam's killer22 minutes ago
-
Women Development Centers established in universities.22 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 50,000 winter kits across Pakistan’s coldest regions22 minutes ago