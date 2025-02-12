A condolence meeting of Human Rights and Welfare Council Registered held

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) A condolence meeting of the Human Rights and Welfare Council Registered was held under the chairmanship of Shaukat Ali Azad Advocate High Court, in which Dr.

Anwar Mehdi, Altaf Hussain Malik, Mian Muhammad Yousuf Khayali Advocate, Sheikh Muhammad Iqbal, Raja Riaz Ahmed Khan, Shorash Azad, Dr. Khalid Yasin, Shahid Waqar Salara, Arshad Chadhar, Allah Datta Ahir, Nasir Mahmood Tamimi, Hanif Mughal, Dr.

Abid Yasin, Chaudhry Sarwar Ali Chaudhry Allah Rakha, Haji Nazir Ahmed, Rizwanul Haq Chohan and other members participated. A special ceremony was held in the condolence meeting regarding the departed and deprived.

After the recitation of the Holy Quran and Naat Sharif, the speakers expressed their sorrow and grief over the separation of Dr. RM Yasin from us 9 years ago, because the deceased was a person of innumerable qualities.

His services in the field of health and social services are a matter of pride. He spent his entire life in simplicity. By profession, he was a doctor. Despite being associated with the government, he always gave priority to social services.

He had a unique place in his circle of friends. His fear of God was to the extent that he would provide free check-ups and free medicines to even the unknowing patients. Early in his life, he was associated with the teaching field, so he also held the status of a great teacher.

Teachers have been great in every era, reaching the rank of a teacher. He obtained teaching certificates from the provinces of Punjab and Sindh and became a qualified doctor. He served as ADHO Mianwali in the Punjab Health Department for some time.

After resigning from there, he was appointed as Medical Superintendent in Islamia Hospital from 1965, which was near Badshahi Mosque at that time. He was also involved in laying the foundation stone of the new building of Islamia Hospital.

He got the construction of the hospital done technically. He served the people by remaining associated with this hospital throughout his life. He was the only doctor who served people in their homes without any remuneration.

He served in prominent positions in social work in Chiniot Punjab Pakistan Anti-TB Association. He served as a mentor in the Chiniot District Creation Movement and with his efforts, In 2009, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) granted Chiniot the status of a district.

To this day, people seem to remember their services in good words. This praise is pleasing to Allah Almighty, which becomes a source of forgiveness for the deceased, and their children are proud of this fact. Finally, a special prayer was made for their elevation.