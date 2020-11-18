A condolence meeting was held at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi in memory of senior artist Abdul Hai

Senior artist Abdul Hai was a man to be remembered, his art was incomparable, and soon Abdul Hai's works will be exhibited in the Arts Council, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th November, 2020) Abdul Hai was a very good man, he will never be forgotten, the Arts Council supported him a lot in his last days, did not leave him alone in his illness, I salute all the students of Abdul Hai because he did not leave the teacher alone. These views were expressed by Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmad Shah at a condolence meeting held at Karachi Arts Council in memory of senior artist Abdul Hai. He said that Abdul Hai's art was incomparable, PPP Chairman Asif Ali Zardari's sister Faryal Talpur also appreciates Abdul Hai's art, and Abdul Hai's works were hanging in his house.

We did what the Arts Council could do for them without hurting their self-esteem in their time of need.

On this occasion, the well-known artist Shahid Rasam said that there is an attraction in the work of Abdul Hai Sahib which is not seen in the work of any watercolor painter. Addressing the condolence meeting, Tanveer Farooqi said that Abdul Hai was very good at playing with watercolors. Abdul Hai's name is at the top of the list of watercolors. On the occasion, Sani Syed said that he created great masterpieces. I always found his work very beautiful. On this occasion, Abdul Hai's students refreshed his memory. While expressing their views, including painters Farrukh, Amin, Rustam, Saleem Akhtar, and others. Noman Khan chaired the condolence meeting.