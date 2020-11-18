UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Condolence Meeting Was Held At Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi In Memory Of Senior Artist Abdul Hai

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 06:31 PM

A condolence meeting was held at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi in memory of senior artist Abdul Hai

Senior artist Abdul Hai was a man to be remembered, his art was incomparable, and soon Abdul Hai's works will be exhibited in the Arts Council, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th November, 2020) Abdul Hai was a very good man, he will never be forgotten, the Arts Council supported him a lot in his last days, did not leave him alone in his illness, I salute all the students of Abdul Hai because he did not leave the teacher alone. These views were expressed by Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmad Shah at a condolence meeting held at Karachi Arts Council in memory of senior artist Abdul Hai. He said that Abdul Hai's art was incomparable, PPP Chairman Asif Ali Zardari's sister Faryal Talpur also appreciates Abdul Hai's art, and Abdul Hai's works were hanging in his house.

We did what the Arts Council could do for them without hurting their self-esteem in their time of need.

On this occasion, the well-known artist Shahid Rasam said that there is an attraction in the work of Abdul Hai Sahib which is not seen in the work of any watercolor painter. Addressing the condolence meeting, Tanveer Farooqi said that Abdul Hai was very good at playing with watercolors. Abdul Hai's name is at the top of the list of watercolors. On the occasion, Sani Syed said that he created great masterpieces. I always found his work very beautiful. On this occasion, Abdul Hai's students refreshed his memory. While expressing their views, including painters Farrukh, Amin, Rustam, Saleem Akhtar, and others. Noman Khan chaired the condolence meeting.

Related Topics

Karachi Asif Ali Zardari Faryal Talpur Man All Top Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy, MyFatoorah to facilitate e-payments ..

5 minutes ago

AJK president seeks Turkish President’s mediatio ..

9 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Discusses Latest Development ..

9 minutes ago

Emirates tops global ranking in safe travel

17 minutes ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed opens ECA&#039;s virt ..

20 minutes ago

MAO College starts 'week-long Shan-e-Rehmat-u-lil ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.