A conference of D-8 countries would be arranged soon in Pakistan to get expertise from its member states to flourish the tourism industry here: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) Dr Firdous said National Tourism Coordination Board Chairman Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari apprised the prime minister that a conference of D-8 countries would be arranged soon in Pakistan to get expertise from its member states to flourish the tourism industry here.

The representatives of D-8 countries, including Singapore, Malaysia and Turkey, would be invited to take first hand information about creation of job opportunities and revenue generation through tourism promotion, she added.

Chairing another meeting with regard to the construction industry, she said said Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his firm resolve to provide affordable housing units to the poor.

She said the Federal Board of Revenue had been directed by the prime minister for withdrawal of sales tax from the construction sector in the country, and immediately in Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dr Firdous said the prime minister had also approved a fixed tax on the sale of constructed houses as per the agreement already reached between the provinces. It would, however, not be applicable on the houses constructed under the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme, she added.

She said steps were being taken to decrease capital value tax ratio and introducing of E-stamp paper to avoid deception in sale/purchase of properties. She expressed the hope that transparency would be promoted after the introduction of E-stamp paper.

She said an 'Online Digital Portal' would also be launched to empower the real estate, properties and housing sector through a comprehensive mechanism.

The prime minister, she said, issued the instructions on the request of Constructors Association, real estate and other organizations, and after taking the provinces on board.

Criticizing opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, she said he (Shehbaz) was used to visit Pakistan only to do politics, while he had businesses abroad, where he also got his medical treatment.

Shehbaz Sharif had set a new precedent by calling a party members meeting aboard, she added.

Dr Firdous said consensus had been reached with the opposition that the parliamentary committee would meet on Tuesday for nominating the new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had proposed the Names of Babar Yaqoob�Fateh, Arif Ahmed Khan and�Fazal Abbas Maken�for the CEC and hopefully anyone of them would be appointed with consensus.

Later, addressing the launching ceremony of 'An academy of Liberal Arts', she said it was imperative to promote the enlightened, moderate and progressive face of islam before the world.

She said 'Sufism' taught the lesson of altruism and stressed upon respecting the rights of other human beings. Mysticism played a vital role in character building of the people.

Dr Firdous said the Almighty had bestowed Pakistan with legendary artists, precious heritage and unique culture.