A conversation with renowned writer Aamer Hussein was held at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

"Restless: Instead of an autobiography" is a reference to a poem by Faiz Ahmed Faiz- Aamer Hussein

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th Oct, 2021) Arts Council Karachi conducted a session with the renowned novelist, critic, and short story writer Aamer Hussein, on his latest book "Restless: Instead of an autobiography".

Speaking about his book author Aamer Hussain said, the first part of my book is of my life and moral sequences and it jumps to when I was about 20 and started reading Urdu which I didn't know perfectly, and then it move forwards to my late 50's and then to memoir which is probably my favorite part of the book.

and then it goes back to the time when I was 32 and covers my life till I was 60.

Aamer Hussain said I have half of the family in India and half of the family in Pakistan but two countries I really love and that is Italy and Java.

I have been to many countries but spiritually I didn't feel connected to any place but I really adore Italy and Java and they are part of my story.

He said people think I am a critic but I am not, I love to read but I do not have the critical sight, criticism is a different thing.

Answering a query Mr.

Hussein said the short story is different from the novel, a short story can capsulate one moment into 10 pages and it could be one page about 100 years, it varies from person to person and their thought process.

Concluding the session litterateur Fatima Hassan paid gratitude to the participants on the behalf of president Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah and said to buy 50 copies of Hussein's book "Restless".

She said page 88 of this book mentions his association with the Arts Council.

On the occasion, Shama Askari read an excerpt from the book, and the session was moderated by Fatima Aijaz

