ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Monday said that a convicted person in prison could not digest and acknowledge multiple achievements of current government on diplomatic front and initiatives for the development of the country.

"Definitely, there is a sinister plan to compare the current situation with that of 1971 but theses tactics are doomed to fail; InshaAllah, Pakistan will remain on the map of the world and make march towards progress and prosperity", he said while addressing a press conference.

He said during the tenure of the present elected government, by the grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistan had achieved many milestones on the diplomatic front.

"The Prime Minister had a telephonic conversation with the Prime Ministers of Norway and Ireland in the backdrop of their strong stance on middle East situation", he remarked.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had telephonically contacted the prime ministers of Norway and Ireland who had condemned the ongoing atrocities in Gaza and Rafah and called fort immediate for ceasefire.

The minister said that PM Shehbaz Sharif informed the two Prime Ministers about Pakistan’s position on the situation.

"Pakistan has always raised its voice for the rights of Palestinians," he said adding PM Shehbaz Sharif during his address to UN General Assembly had stated categorically that Pakistan will continue to raise its voice for the cause of Palestinians.

During World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh, the PM remarked that there could not be peace in the world without peace in Gaza.

He said Pakistan was desirous of peace in Palestine and it wanted immediate ceasefire in the area.

He said contacts with other countries were imperative and a means to show solidarity with the people of Gaza.

Tarar said the Prime Minister had been raising voice for Palestine at every international forum and calling for urgent steps for a lasting solution to the Palestinian issue.

The minister said Pakistan was striving to promote trade and investment with friendly countries as it wanted trade and not aid now.

He said that one-window operation under Special Investment Facilitation Council, had been appreciated by the investors of friendly countries.

He said that seven desks had been set up for global investors under SIFC which included desks for China, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, European Union, United States and the Far East.

These desks would eventually focus on bringing investment to Pakistan, he remarked.

He said that the official press agency of the UAE released the news of the allocation of 10 billion Dollars which meant they had set aside the specific amount for investment in Pakistan.

Significant progress had been made in the investment negotiations of five billion dollars with Saudi Arabia, he said, adding that soon the agreements would be signed.

The Prime Minister, he said, would leave on important visit to China in the next few days and the concerns regarding the Chinese citizens will be addressed, besides holding discussions to take forward the CPEC and other bilateral projects during this visit.

About the economy, he said during the past few months, current account deficit had reduced, information technology related exports had increased, in addition to bringing down inflation to17 per cent.

He said that foreign exchange reserves had also increased which was a positive development.

"Economy is stabilizing and international financial journals and institutions are indicating that Pakistan's economy is on the path of revival ".

He said that the PDM government had made strenuous efforts to avoid default.

Lashing out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership, he said some people were harping on negative propaganda under specific agenda.

Tarar said Pakistan would definitely make progress towards development and prosperity, besides making its place in comity of nations.

He was of the opinion that those people were putting Pakistan's interests at stake against their petty personal interest which was highly regrettable.

Under the specific agenda, the former rulers had brought the country on verge of default and when Pakistan approached IMF for a loan, a political party wrote letter to the IMF, asking for not doing so.

He said that Imran Khan waved a confidential cipher document in a public meeting, acted against Pakistan's foreign policy and sold out gifts from friendly countries for personal gains.

He said under specific propaganda, an attempt was made to compare the country's current situation with the conditions of 1971 as some elements raised slogan" Imran Nahin tau Pakistan Nahin".

He said there was a conspiracy to weaken the foundations of the country, when the former Prime minister was voted out.

He said a false narrative was being created against the country to damage the national interests.

He reminded that in 2018 the GDP growth rate was 5.8 per cent but it nosedived during the last PTI tenure.

He said that the past ruler damaged Pakistan's relations with friendly countries as he was

busy in collecting watches and rings to later sell them in black market.

The past rulers were so busy that they were least concerned about the country's economy and relations with friendly countries, he said.

Attaullah Tarar said today they were trying to play victim card but the people knew about their tactics.

He said when the country was able to avert default due to the efforts of the PDM government, the hopes of the PTI leadership were dashed as they had a sinister plan to get political mileage on this count.

The information minister said that by hatching the conspiracy of May 9, they also tried to get political advantage as it has always been their attempt to take political advantage by putting the country's integrity at stake.

" Everyone knows where the funding for campaign against the country is coming from. The entire nation has seen his disgusting face ", he remarked.

The integrity of Pakistan comes first and Inshallah Pakistan will develop and make rapid progress.

Replying to questions, he said that Malik Riaz should formally join the judicial proceedings of the 190 million Pounds case.

He rejected the impression of any pressure on Malik Riaz or his family by saying that they did not even join the investigation process till date and were staying abroad.

To another question, he said the Prime Minister had welcomed the decision of the International Court of Justice regarding Palestine and Pakistan was raising its voice everywhere for this cause.

To a question about proposed defamation law, he said these were enacted for every citizen and not for the state. He said existing laws had specific flaws and cases could not be decided for decades.

He said wide ranging consultations should be held and all stake-holders should give their input for finalisation of new legislation on defamation which was in the interest of the country and the society.

Answering a question, he said that provision of relief to the common man in next fiscal year budget was top most priority of the government.

To a question, he said ban on X was imposed by the caretaker government and now the matter was subjudice.