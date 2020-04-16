A coronavirus victims laid to rest

A 70-year old women who died of coronavirus was laid to rest by Edhi Corona Taskforce on Thursday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :A 70-year old women who died of coronavirus was laid to rest by Edhi Corona Taskforce on Thursday.

Coronavirus victim Momina Yakoob, a resident of Jinnah Chowk Sukkur, was admitted to Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital where she could not survive. She was laid to rest in a graveyard at Sukkur.