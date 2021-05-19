A couple shot dead at home in karachi

A couple was shot dead inside their home at Perfume Chowk Gulistan-e-Johar here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :A couple was shot dead inside their home at Perfume Chowk Gulistan-e-Johar here on Wednesday.

Bodies of both the deceased, husband identified as Jaffer son of Gada Hussain and his wife Fouzia, were shifted to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center (JPMC), said sources of the police and rescue services.

Meanwhile, one died and another injured in a traffic accident nearby the Karachi's Garden West police post.

The body of the deceased identified as Nawabuddin son of Laeeq aged 60 and the injured namely Haroon son of Siddiqi, 30, were shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi.