A COVID-infected woman gives birth to baby

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :A coronavirus infected woman has given birth to a baby in Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) here on Saturday. The LUH's spokesman informed that both the mother and children were perfectly healthy.

He informed that the baby was born in a c-section surgery to Iqra, wife of Ali Muhammad, who was admitted to the hospital on December 31,2020.

The woman was tested positive with the virus soon after her admission.

However, the officials said a team of gynecologists, led by surgeon Dr. Tooba, accepted the challenge of delivering the baby. After the surgery the operation theater was disinfected while the patient was shifted to the COVID-19 ward, the spokesman said adding that following the surgery, Medical Superintendent Dr. Muhammad Siddique Pahore and other LUH officers visited the ward.