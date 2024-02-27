A crackdown launched against drug peddlers in S.Waziristan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) South Waziristan Upper police have launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminals across the district.

According to police, the crackdown has been launched in line with directives of District Police Officer Malik Habib Khan to wipe out the menace of drugs leading to successful operations.

During one such operation, Sub-Inspector Niaz Muhammad Khan, Station House Officer(SHO) along with a police team set up a checkpoint and apprehended an accused Ehsanullah.

Upon searching the suspect, the police also recovered two pistols along with a cache of ammunition.

The police arrested the accused and registered the case under relevant laws.

The DPO expressed his satisfaction with the operation's success and reiterated the department's resolve to eradicate drug trafficking and criminal activities from the area.

APP/slm