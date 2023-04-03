UrduPoint.com

A Criminal Wanted In 25 Cases, Killed; Says SSP Jaccobabad

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2023 | 01:30 PM

A criminal wanted in 25 cases, killed; says SSP Jaccobabad

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The Jacobabad police killed a criminal who was wanted in 25 cases of highway robberies and other crimes.

SSP Dr Sumair Noor Channa, while talking to Media on Monday, said that the police had pursued the criminal at 'Chaddan Shakh' near Abad Police Station, adding that the criminal was on the run after robbing a bike.

He said when the police hinted to the criminal to stop, he opened fire on them, which resulted in an exchange of fire and as a resulted he was killed. The dead criminal was identified as Shafiq alias Shafo Serki.

Meanwhile, the dacoits held a cop hostage in Karampur, Shikarpur. The incident occurred when a gang of dacoits intercepted policeman Syed Zubair Shah in the Katcha area of Gharhi Taigo in district Shikarpur when he was on his way to a police picket.

