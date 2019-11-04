A dacoit kills during robbery attempt in Rawalpindi

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :A dacoit was killed during robbery attempt worth millions of rupees in the jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station here on Monday evening.

According to police spokesman, a dacoit was killed by his own accomplices during a dacoity bid.

He said Nehmat Khan was going to Mall Plaza for exchanging foreign Currency worth millions of rupees when three dacoits on motorcycle attempted to snatch the currency.

During scuffle, the dacoits opened firing and a bullet hit their accomplice who died on the spot, the spokesman added.

The dead body was shifted to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) for autopsy.

After committing crime, the dacoits ran away from the scene.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) (Operations) Tariq Wilayat inspected the crime scene and Station House Officer (SHO) Ahsan Kiyani was also present on the occassion.