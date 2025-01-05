ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) The sun rose over the majestic mountains of Hazara, casting a golden glow across the Indus River as the valley came alive with the vibrant energy of Hazara Culture Day. From the bustling streets of Abbottabad to the serene peaks of Kohistan, a collective sense of pride and unity filled the air.

On Sunday, the Hazara Division, with its eight districts and the newly formed Allai, became a living tapestry of heritage and tradition.

Amid the celebrations, the rhythmic beats of the Kumar dance echoed through the valleys.

Dressed in their finest traditional attire, men and women formed circles, their movements synchronized with the heartbeat of their shared history. The joyous laughter of children, the aroma of Katwa (A traditional Hazara dish) simmering over open flames, and the sound of folk music created a symphony that spoke of resilience, love, and togetherness.

In a small village near Mansehra, an elderly craftsman named Baba Kareem sat by his stall, carving intricate patterns into a wooden bowl. "This bowl," he said, "is a story. Every groove, every curve tells of the hands that shaped it and the heritage it carries." Visitors gathered around him, listening intently, their eyes reflecting the wisdom of his words.

At the heart of the festivities in Karachi Korangi, RankingGrow Tower in Haripur, Abbottabad, and Mansehra, was a stage adorned with the vibrant colors of Hazara.

Local poets recited verses in Hindko, weaving tales of courage, compassion, and the timeless bond with the land. One such poem, recited by a young girl named Ayla a resident of Mansehra, moved many to tears. Her voice, full of pride, spoke of the mountains that guarded the land and the rivers that carried the hopes of generations.

The event also saw the participation of the CEO of Metrix Pakistan, from Haripur, who joined CEO Ammad Ali at the RankingGrow Tower.

In an interview with APP, he emphasized, 'Our region is home to diverse communities and languages, yet the Hazara people live in harmony. Known for our hospitality, we take pride in how this celebration fosters prosperity for our community each year.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, a former Speaker and current Member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, shared his thoughts with the APP on this important day:

"Today, Hazara Cultural Day is being celebrated throughout Pakistan, offering a unique opportunity to showcase the culture, history, and traditions of the Hazara nation. With a history that spans centuries, Hazara culture is rooted in a variety of customs, languages, dances, and artistic expressions. From the creation of Pakistan, the Hazara community stood in solidarity, playing a vital role in the country’s development."

In Islamabad, Hamza Iqbal Khan Jadoon, the Chairman of the Hazara Student Council, organized a grand cultural showcase. "Our slogan, ‘Pakistan Zindabad, Hazara Zindabad,’ isn’t just words," he said. "It’s a celebration of our identity and our unwavering spirit." Students performed traditional songs, each note a testament to their heritage.

The highlight of the day was the moment when a group of villagers in Haripur gathered around a massive stone. The traditional Lift Stone competition commenced, cheers erupting as participants showcased their strength. One competitor, a young man named Faisal, lifted the stone effortlessly, his victory symbolizing not just physical strength but the enduring spirit of the Hazara people.

The Hazara Division, with its eight districts – Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Upper Kohistan, Kolai-Palas, Lower Kohistan, Torghar – and the newly formed Allai District, stands as a testament to the region’s rich cultural heritage and unity.

