UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Day-long Activities Held At Lok Virsa To Mark International Women's Day

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 04:50 PM

A day-long activities held at Lok Virsa to mark international women's day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :In connection with International Women Day, Ministry of Human Rights Pakistan and National Institute of Folk and traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Sunday organized various activities to mark the occasion.

The major event was held at Lok Virsa where women artisan  set up handicraft and local food stalls.

The  seminar was also conducted on "Promoting and Protecting Women Rights in Pakistan  through education".                         Director Museum Lok Virsa Anwaar ul Haq while addressing the seminar said gender equality and women's empowerment are important components to build a healthy nation.

     He said the country provided safe environment to women and girls where they can live a life free from violence in private and public spaces.       Parliamentary Secretary of the National Assembly and Planning Commission of Pakistan, Kanwal Shahzib said that there is a lot of work that needs to be done for the rights of women in Pakistan, adding that it is important to raise awareness  among Pakistani women.

                                       She said Pakistan has adopted a number of international commitments regarding gender equality and women's human rights.                        Dr Zarina Salamat Chairperson PODA board, Dr Adeila Rehman Professor Fatima Jinnah University, Advocate Shakir Abbas, and Naheeda Abbasi of PODA spoke on the issues and rights of women.

Joint Secretary Ministry of Human Rights Kamran Azam Rajar addressed on the occasion on behalf of the Ministry.

           At the end  theater and cultural performances of female artists were also presented.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Education Fatima Jinnah Women Sunday Event From

Recent Stories

Over 30 startups participate in Innovation Hackath ..

23 minutes ago

43,000 Abu Dhabi streetlights to be replaced with ..

38 minutes ago

IRENA invites renewable energy developers to regis ..

38 minutes ago

Emirates Scientists Council addresses challenges i ..

53 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s ENAS re-elected as International Halal ..

1 hour ago

UAE committed to tolerance as solid Emirati approa ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.