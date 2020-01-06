(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Youth Economic Form--a platform of thinkers and activists has arranged a day long event titled "How Far are we from achieving Quaid-e-Azam's Pakistan" on January 8 here at National library, Islamabad.

The event was aimed to highlight the Quaid's vision for Pakistan by concentrating on the well being of its people specially the poor masses.

An official of the event told that the purpose of the event was to aware young generation about Jinnah's vision that first duty of the state is to maintain law and order to protect the life, property and religious beliefs of its people.

He said that the main focus of the event will be how to get rid of bribery, corruption, black marketing and nepotism.

He said that the policy makers of Pakistan would enlighten the young participants with what measurements are being taken to achieve Quaid's vision.

The chief guest will be Mjor (rt) Samrez Salik , Ali Pervaiz Malik (MNA), Romina Khursheed (MNA), Farrukh Habib (MNA), Dr Nadeem ul Haq (Former Chairman Planning Commission) Lt General Naeem Cheif of Air Staff (rt) Sohail Aman, Jamal Aziz, Shazia Ismat (Shazia Ismat, Managing Director BHS) and Ghayur Hussain.