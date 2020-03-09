A day-long Family Mela 2020 at Lok Virsa on March 15

Sahil (a non-profit organization) has arranged a day-long "Family Mela 2020" on March 15 at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Sahil (a non-profit organization) has arranged a day-long "Family Mela 2020" on March 15 at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa). The event will bring festivity, shopping and glamour, sports and multiple activities, food, comedy, poetry and cosmopolitan culture.

It would be a family ambiance event that has specifically been arranged to provide recreational activity and give healthy entertainment to citizens, an organizer said on Monday.

The festival is being aimed to attract large number of families, he stated.