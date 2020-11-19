UrduPoint.com
A Day-long Scientific Symposium On Clinical Trials On Nov 21

Thu 19th November 2020

A day-long scientific symposium on clinical trials on Nov 21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) will jointly organize a day-long scientific symposium on clinical trials at Army Medical College (AMC) Rawalpindi on November 21.

Surgeon General/ Director General Medical Services (Inter-Services), Lt.

Gen Nigar Johar, Vice Chancellor NUMS Lt. Gen (Retd) Syed Muhammad Imran Majeed and CEO DRAP Dr Asim Rauf will address the symposium.

The symposium is being organized to impart experiential learning that integrates theoretical knowledge with hands-on practical application and skills. NUMS regularly organizes such events to keep its students as well faculty updated on the developments at home as well as in the international arena.

