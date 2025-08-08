Open Menu

A Delegation From Chehla Bandi Calls On AJK Prime Minister To Discuss Sewerage Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 08:02 PM

A delegation from Chehla Bandi calls on AJK Prime Minister to discuss sewerage issue

A public delegation of political and social activists from Chehla Bandi of north City led by Minister Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid called on Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq here Friday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) A public delegation of political and social activists from Chehla Bandi of north City led by Minister Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid called on Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq here Friday.

During the meeting, the delegation briefed the Prime Minister on issues related to the lack of an effective drainage system in Chehla Bandi.

The visiting delegation demanded the PM about the construction of a sustainable sewerage system and a paved track to facilitate proper drainage along the Chehla Bandi road.

In response, Prime Minister directed the Muzaffarabad Municipal authorities to conduct a feasibility study to identify and address the obstructions causing water accumulation in the area. He also announced that drainage of rainwater and paving of the track would be carried out in the second phase of development.

Speaking to the delegation, the Prime Minister said that public funds were being utilized solely for the welfare of the people. He highlighted government subsidies provided to citizens in the form of affordable electricity and wheat flour. "The government is providing a subsidy of Rs. 71 billion on flour and electricity," he noted.

The Prime Minister further stated that the current government has taken historic steps to reform the system and improve service delivery. “In addition to enhancing health, education, and road infrastructure, we have focused on good governance and timely redressal of public grievances,” he added.

Recent Stories

BFA seizes large consignment of fake, unhealthy sp ..

BFA seizes large consignment of fake, unhealthy spices of packets of National co ..

3 minutes ago
 A delegation from Chehla Bandi calls on AJK Prime ..

A delegation from Chehla Bandi calls on AJK Prime Minister to discuss sewerage i ..

3 minutes ago
 Cotton situation review meeting scheduled Aug 9

Cotton situation review meeting scheduled Aug 9

3 minutes ago
 Punjab introduces modern drone rescue service for ..

Punjab introduces modern drone rescue service for emergencies

3 minutes ago
 Desilting operation continues in Gujrat

Desilting operation continues in Gujrat

3 minutes ago
 Cigarette sale banned in 50-metre area around scho ..

Cigarette sale banned in 50-metre area around schools

23 seconds ago
SALU organizes tree plantation drive to celebrates ..

SALU organizes tree plantation drive to celebrates Independence Day, Ma'arka-e-H ..

25 seconds ago
 Security Forces foil infiltration attempt at Pak A ..

Security Forces foil infiltration attempt at Pak Afghanistan border, killed 33 K ..

26 seconds ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for urgent action plan to boost t ..

PM Shehbaz calls for urgent action plan to boost tourism in Pakistan

28 seconds ago
 95 sub-inspectors of motorway police promoted

95 sub-inspectors of motorway police promoted

29 seconds ago
 Food Authority inspects langar quality at Bari Ima ..

Food Authority inspects langar quality at Bari Imam Urs

5 minutes ago
 Man arrested for abusing child

Man arrested for abusing child

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan