A Delegation From Chehla Bandi Calls On AJK Prime Minister To Discuss Sewerage Issue
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 08:02 PM
A public delegation of political and social activists from Chehla Bandi of north City led by Minister Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid called on Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq here Friday
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) A public delegation of political and social activists from Chehla Bandi of north City led by Minister Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid called on Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq here Friday.
During the meeting, the delegation briefed the Prime Minister on issues related to the lack of an effective drainage system in Chehla Bandi.
The visiting delegation demanded the PM about the construction of a sustainable sewerage system and a paved track to facilitate proper drainage along the Chehla Bandi road.
In response, Prime Minister directed the Muzaffarabad Municipal authorities to conduct a feasibility study to identify and address the obstructions causing water accumulation in the area. He also announced that drainage of rainwater and paving of the track would be carried out in the second phase of development.
Speaking to the delegation, the Prime Minister said that public funds were being utilized solely for the welfare of the people. He highlighted government subsidies provided to citizens in the form of affordable electricity and wheat flour. "The government is providing a subsidy of Rs. 71 billion on flour and electricity," he noted.
The Prime Minister further stated that the current government has taken historic steps to reform the system and improve service delivery. “In addition to enhancing health, education, and road infrastructure, we have focused on good governance and timely redressal of public grievances,” he added.
