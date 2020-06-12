A delegation led by APHC-JKSPF expressed solidarity with family of martyred youth, detained leader

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, a delegation led by APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum (JKSPF), Advocate Devinder Singh Behl, visited Shopian and expressed solidarity with the family members of the martyred youth and illegally detained Hurriyat leader.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the delegation visited the house of illegally detained Hurriyat leader, Shakeel Ahmed, whose mother passed away with the wish to see her son one last time.

It is to worth mentioning here that Shakeel Ahmed has been languishing in Lucknow Jail in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh for the past over ten months following his arrest, last year.

Shakeel Ahmed is among the thousands of Kashmiris who were arrested by the Indian authorities after Narendra Modi-led fascist government in New Delhi repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir on August 05, 2019, and placed the territory under military lockdown.

Hurriyat leader, Devinder Singh Behl, addressing a condolence gathering on the occasion said that Shakeel Ahmed had always rendered sacrifices for the freedom movement.

He said that the family of Shakeel Ahmed was at the forefront of the liberation struggle and was fighting against the Indian oppression.

Devinder Singh Behl pointed out that APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, had clearly instructed the Hurriyat leaders to visit the homes of martyrs and prisoners and express solidarity with their families. Therefore, obeying the orders of Syed Ali Gilani, the Hurriyat delegation visited Shopian, he added. He assured the family of Shakeel Ahmed and all the martyrs of Kashmir that the Hurriyat Conference was with them in the hour of grief.

Devinder Singh urged India to come forward and take steps to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with aspirations of the Kashmiri people and hold talks with Pakistan for resolution of the lingering dispute.

The delegation also visited Mol Dangarpura, Shopian, where it met the family members of Shakir Ahmed, who was martyred by Indian troop. Paying rich tributes to Shakir, Devinder Singh said that his sacrifice would not go waste.

The delegation also included Jinder Singh, Muhammad Akram, Tanveer Ahmed, Surjit Singh and Farooq Ghoutapuri.