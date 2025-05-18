A Delegation Of Expatriate Kashmiris Calls On AJK Presidint
Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2025 | 06:30 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the Pakistani army has shattered the Indian warmongering regime's pride and arrogance and wiped out its nefarious designs in the region.
He expressed these views in a detailed meeting held with a US expatriate delegation led by Sardar Zulfiqar Roshan (USA) and Raja Javed (Switzerland) at the presidency here on Sunday.
Speaking to delegation President said,"We salute our armed forces for giving a befitting response to Indian aggression by shooting down Indian State of the art Rafale aircraft, destroying Indian air bases and other key military installations inside India within a short span of time", the president said.
While terming Kashmir as the root cause of tension in the region, the president stated that the clouds of war will hovering continue to loom in South Asia unless the Kashmir issue is not resolved.
Sultan said the unresolved dispute, continues to pose a threat to peace and stability in South Asia.
"It is, therefore, imperative that the international community should realize the sensitivity of the Kashmir issue and play its due role to help India and Pakistan to resolve this issue peacefully through peace process and starting negotiations", Barrister remarked.
Describing Kashmiris as the main stakeholders to the dispute, he stressed on holding tripartite talks and including Kashmiri leadership in the decision making process to find out a permanent solution to the Kashmir dispute. He also urged the overseas Kashmiris to play their role to expose Indian jingoism and it's expansionist designs before the world community.
