A delegation of GDA, MQM-P and PTI leaders calls on Governor Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail met with the leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) at the Sindh Governor's House here on Thursday.

They made deliberations on the matter of appointment of Inspector General of Sindh Police, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by leaders of the GDA, Pir Sadaruddin Shah Rashidi popularly known as "Younus Sain" and Nand Kumar Goklani, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Halim Adil Sheikh and Ali Aziz G.G while Muttahida Qaumi Movement of Pakistan was represented by Javed Hanif.