A delegation of honey beekeepers, honey traders calls on KP Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :A delegation representing All Pakistan Beekeepers Exporters and Honey Traders Association called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman at Governor House Peshawar on Friday.

The importance of the Prime Minister's billion Honey Tree Project in the province was discussed in detail during the meeting. Problems and challenges faced by the people involved in the process and honey business were also discussed while various proposals were also considered to make the honey production in the country a success in the world class testing process.

Vocational training, health of people associated with the honey business to improve the quality of honey. Measures such as creating a conducive environment and creating awareness among the people were also discussed in detail.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman said that the best quality cabbage honey is found in Pakistan, berry honey is preferred all over the world and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is very talented in berry honey production.

He said that bringing the testing of honey in line with international standards would significantly increase the production and export of honey in the country. The delegation comprising Additional Secretary to Governor Saif-ul-Islam, Director General PCSIR and other concerned officials and a representative of the association included President Saleem Khan, General Secretary Sherzaman Momand and Senior Vice President Sheikh Gul Badshah.