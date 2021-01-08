UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Delegation Of Honey Beekeepers, Honey Traders Calls On KP Governor

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

A delegation of honey beekeepers, honey traders calls on KP Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :A delegation representing All Pakistan Beekeepers Exporters and Honey Traders Association called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman at Governor House Peshawar on Friday.

The importance of the Prime Minister's billion Honey Tree Project in the province was discussed in detail during the meeting. Problems and challenges faced by the people involved in the process and honey business were also discussed while various proposals were also considered to make the honey production in the country a success in the world class testing process.

Vocational training, health of people associated with the honey business to improve the quality of honey. Measures such as creating a conducive environment and creating awareness among the people were also discussed in detail.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman said that the best quality cabbage honey is found in Pakistan, berry honey is preferred all over the world and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is very talented in berry honey production.

He said that bringing the testing of honey in line with international standards would significantly increase the production and export of honey in the country. The delegation comprising Additional Secretary to Governor Saif-ul-Islam, Director General PCSIR and other concerned officials and a representative of the association included President Saleem Khan, General Secretary Sherzaman Momand and Senior Vice President Sheikh Gul Badshah.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Business All Best Billion

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 2021 schedule announced

2 minutes ago

Schedule for PSL's 6th edition for 2021 announced

6 minutes ago

Protests to express solidarity with the people of ..

11 minutes ago

UAE announces re-opening of sea and air ports with ..

41 minutes ago

FDA extends last date for payment of arrears

29 minutes ago

102 dealers booked,fake fertilizer seized

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.