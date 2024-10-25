A delegation of Karachi Press Club calls on Chief Secretary Sindh

A delegation from the Karachi Press Club, led by President Saeed Sarbazi and Secretary Shoaib Ahmed, met with Chief Secretary Sindh, Asif Hyder Shah on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) A delegation from the Karachi Press Club, led by President Saeed Sarbazi and Secretary Shoaib Ahmed, met with Chief Secretary Sindh, Asif Hyder Shah on Friday.

The meeting included a detailed discussion on the allottment of plots to Karachi Press Club new members, lease of LDA ,Solarization of KPC,MDA Plots, developmental projects, and other issues.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Information Department Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon, Joint Secretary KPC Muhammad Munsif, Director General of Information Muhammad Saleem Khan, Special Secretary Local Government, Director General KDA, MDA, and other relevant officials.

During the meeting, President and Secretary of KPC briefed on the problems faced by members, including plot allotment and development schemes.

The CS Sindh listened attentively to the issues and assured full cooperation for the welfare of the Press Club.

Asif Hyder Shah, assured the delegation of resolving the issues related to the allocated land for the Press Club and its development.

He directed the relevant departments to take necessary actions. He emphasized that the Karachi Press Club is a historical institution, and the needs of its members will be addressed on a priority basis. The government will take all possible measures to bring positive changes in the lives of the Press Club members.

During the meeting, Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon briefed on the progress regarding the decisions made in the committee meeting chaired by him.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the President KPC thanked the government for the assurances given regarding the resolution of issues.