A Delegation Of PAFLA Visits PTA Headquarters

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2024 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) A delegation of Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA) visited PTA Headquarters wednesday to discuss and deliberate on facilitation of freelancers.

Chairman PTA, Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman extended a warm welcome to the PAFLA delegation and apprised that PTA is proactively working on ease of doing business for IT sector said a news release.

In this regard IP addresses for VPNs are being registered for software houses, banks, businesses and freelancers to ensure that in case of any access disruption in the country, business are not affected.

VPN Registration is an easy online and free of cost process which takes 2 to 3 days.

PTA team also discussed initiatives for awareness of freelancers and businesses on the subject through interactive session, webinars, podcasts and tutorials.

President & CEO PAFLA Tufail Ahmed Khan, appreciated PTA for extending support and taking positive initiatives for uninterrupted connectivity to the freelancers.

