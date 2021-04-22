UrduPoint.com
A Delegation Of Pakistan Hindu Youth Council Calls On Sindh Governor

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 06:59 PM

A delegation of Pakistan Hindu Youth Council led by Member National Assembly Jay Prakash called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at Governor House on Thursday

In the meeting, Member National Assembly Jay Prakash apprised the governor of the difficulties faced by the Hindu community.

He informed the governor that a convention is being held in June 2021 in which the governor is requested by the community to participate.

He said that Hindu students from other districts of the province come to Karachi for education in which they face problems related to accommodation, so there is a request to set up a hostel for female students of Hindu community in Karachi.

He said there was a five percent job quota for the minority community in Sindh province but it has not been implemented yet, so it should be written to the provincial government to ensure implementation.

On the occasion, the governor said that all the problems of the Hindu community would be solved on priority basis.

The governor said the minority community in Pakistan enjoys complete freedom which is why they celebrate their religious festivals with freedom every year while the minority community has also played an important role in the development of the province and the country.

