A Delegation Of Probationary Officers Calls On Commissioner Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2024 | 02:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) A delegation of 38 probationary officers from the 47th Specialised Training Program (STP) of the Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS), Civil Services academy called on Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, at the Commissioner’s Office Sukkur.

According to handout issued here on Sunday, the meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner-I Dr Amir Ansari, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Dr M.B. Dharejo, Assistant Commissioner Sukkur City and Rohri and the faculty members of the Pakistan Civil Services Academy.

The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur and all district administration officers warmly welcomed the delegation of trainee officers, expressed good wishes for their future, and assured their full support and guidance.

The delegation was briefed on various aspects of Sukkur Division, including its historical landmarks, education and health facilities, industrial and developmental perspectives, professional experiences, efforts, performance, tackling challenges, price control mechanisms, ongoing projects, open-door policy for the public, public service delivery, and other responsibilities.

Social and societal issues and their solutions were also discussed.

The trainee officers asked various questions related to revenue and professional challenges faced by the Sukkur administration.

The Commissioner Sukkur highlighted that the Pakistan Administrative Service plays a crucial role in managing the country’s administrative affairs and fostering development. He shared with the probationary officers regarding administrative affairs and initiatives taken by Divisional and district administration of Sukkur like E-Services Sindh, Proactive role in Disaster Management, Development Schemes and other public service delivery initiatives. He emphasized that the core purpose of civil service is to serve the public, coordination between different departments and ensuring law and order situation.

At the conclusion, the delegation expressed gratitude to the Commissioner Sukkur and all officers for their hospitality, stating that they had gained valuable insights into administrative, financial, developmental, departmental coordination, and office procedures. The delegation presented a souvenir to the Commissioner Sukkur.

The Commissioner, Sukkur honored the Director and faculty members of the Pakistan Administrative Services with shields, traditional caps and Sindhi Ajrak.

