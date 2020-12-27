UrduPoint.com
A Delegation Of Representatives Of Madrassas Call On Secretary Home & Tribal Affairs

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :A delegation of representatives of provincial organizations of madrassas called on Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Ikramullah Khan in Peshawar and discussed in detail about the continuation of educational activities in religious madrassas.

During the meeting, the delegation visited educational activities in madrassas by organizations of madrassas and presented various suggestions to the Home Secretary for continuation.

In response to the delegation, Ikramullah Khan told that religious madrassas were very important in acquiring our religious knowledge but all the Ulemas should cooperate with the government till the coronavirus epidemic end.

The delegation agreed to suspend the educational activities in the madrassas until then. The Home Secretary further said that the provincial government was taking decisions in the interest of the people to stop or continue teaching activities in all educational institutions in principle.

In the end, the leaders of all the organizations and madrassas fulfilled their suggestions. He thanked the Home Secretary for his attentiveness and advice.

