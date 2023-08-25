Open Menu

A Delegation Of The Muslim Institute Pays Visits To BTTN

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2023 | 04:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :A delegation of The Muslim Institute led by Asif Tanveer Awan on Friday paid a visit to the Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) office.

The delegation was briefed by the BTTN about their aims, objectives, and mode of working, said a news release.

They were briefed about BTTN research activities, especially the extensive research conducted on Balochistan including policy and research papers on water scarcity, socio-economic development in Balochistan, and the book being written on Balochistan by the BTTN Research Faculty.

The Muslim Institute is a think tank dedicated to promoting peace, stability, prosperity, and leadership in the Muslim world through independent research and policy development.

It was founded by Sahibzada Sultan Muhammad Ali - Dewan of Junagarh, a princely state occupied by India since 1947. As a research-oriented think tank, the Muslim Institute carries out research activities in a wide array of fields and areas under the leadership of Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali.

Following the discussions, the delegation was presented with the related research publications produced by BTTN and exchanged souvenirs.

