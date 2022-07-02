A delegation of WFP calls on provincial minister for food

A delegation of World Food Programme (WFP), led by Deputy Country Director WFP Pakistan Rathi Palakrishnan, called on Sindh Minister for Food Mukesh Kumar Chawla here at DG ET & NC Office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :A delegation of World Food Programme (WFP), led by Deputy Country Director WFP Pakistan Rathi Palakrishnan, called on Sindh Minister for Food Mukesh Kumar Chawla here at DG ET & NC Office.

Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Investment Department and Public Private Partnership Projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar was also present in the meeting held on Saturday.

In the meeting, the most recent statistics on Food security and Nutrition in Pakistan and Sindh were discussed. Sindh Government's commitments during Food System Summit 2021 and WFP's strategy in supporting those were also brought under discussion.

The delegation thanked Sindh Food Department in cooperating with the World Food Programme on food security and nutrition in the province.