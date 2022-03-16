UrduPoint.com

A Delegation Visits To Explore Investment Opportunities In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2022

A delegation visits to explore investment opportunities in KP

A senior delegation led by Shiekh Abdulaziz Jamal Al Qasimi who is a member of the royal family of Sharjah UAE visited here on Wednesday

A senior delegation led by Shiekh Abdulaziz Jamal Al Qasimi who is a member of the royal family of Sharjah UAE visited here on Wednesday.

The visit is taking place as a follow-up of the Dubai Expo KP chapter held in January in which several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed.

Other members of the delegation included senior delegation of UAE, Salman Wisal, Chairman Almasa Group, Wakil Khan, Virtual Smart City, Syed Qayum Shah, Ex President PBWO, Zahoor Khan, Virtual Smart System and Rashid Ali, Amato Couture Fashion House, UAE, says a press release issued here.

The Vice Chairman, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment and Trade (KPBOIT) received the delegation while presentation was given by CEO, KPBOIT on the aspects and way forward of MoUs and consolidating the documents to sustainable project and also highlighted areas where further cooperation and investment can be made through sustainable projects in Public Private Partnership.

The head of the visiting delegation highlighted that his follow-up team would remain in the KP for another two days for consolidating the signed MoUs.

The CEO, KPBOIT also briefed the delegation on sector wise projects in SEZs, Tourism, Energy & Power, Mines and Minerals, IT, Agriculture and other areas.

He also highlighted the huge potential for investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including infrastructure projects in public private partnership healthcare and education sector.

In response the head of the visiting delegation Shiekh Abdulaziz Jamal Al Qasimi, acknowledged the opportunities available and highlighted that he and his enterprises will visit again in September to explore opportunities and sign contracts in these areas.

The delegation also called on Governor Shah Farman, Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries Abdul Karim Khan.

The CEO-KPEZDMC, Javed Iqbal Khattak, representatives of Energy and Power, Tourism, SIDB, President SCCI, Vice President FPCCI and Vice President Woman Chamber of Commerce, Peshawar and Nawaz Khan Shangla were also present on the occasion.

