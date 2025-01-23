A desert village blooms into Green Oasis

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Ranjho Pato, a village in District Khairpur, has undergone a remarkable transformation from a desert landscape to a thriving green oasis. The Sindh Government's Sindh People's Housing for Flood-Affectees (SPHF) program has provided resilient houses and plants to the community.

The villagers have nurtured the plants, which have now grown into mature trees, transforming the environment and improving the local microclimate. The trees offer shade, act as windbreaks, and have created opportunities for small-scale gardening, contributing to food security and livelihoods.

The transformation has fostered a sense of pride and unity among the villagers, demonstrating the power of combining resilient infrastructure with environmental sustainability. Ranjho Pato stands as an inspiring example of holistic development, bringing lasting change to the community.

Through the SPHF program, the Sindh Government has not only provided shelter but also fostered a healthier, greener, and more sustainable future for the community. This village now stands as an inspiring example of how holistic development can bring lasting change, even in the most challenging environments.