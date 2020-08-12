UrduPoint.com
A Dire Need To Initiate At Grassroots Level To Combat COVID-19: CEO SRSO

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sindh Rural Support Orgnization (SRSO), Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro has said on Wednesday that there was dire need to take initiatives at the grassroots level to combat COVID-19

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ):Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sindh Rural Support Orgnization (SRSO), Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro has said on Wednesday that there was dire need to take initiatives at the grassroots level to combat COVID-19.

There was still need for awareness raising among communities regarding follow developed COVID-19 SOPs of Government.

In his statement issued here, he said the Community Institutions (COs, VOs, and LSOs) were playing a pivotal role in this regard adding that his organization was working with National Command and Control (NCOC), Government of Pakistan,on social mobilization and awareness-raising on COVID-19.

According to CEO, in this connection, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed by SRSO with 10 district administrations under National Command and Control Center (NCOC) agreement regarding community mobilization and awareness raising on COVID-19. Under this MoU, different activities have been started from May 2020 in order to mobilize and aware communities through conducting awareness sessions and dissemination of IEC material in outreach districts like Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore @ Kandhkot, Khairpur, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Badin and Thatta.

He said the purpose, orientation/training sessions of community institution's representatives on COVID-19 was also conducted from the Health Department and handed-over IEC material. Then, trained/oriented CIs representatives are conducting the community-based awareness sessions on social distancing, hand washing activity and disseminating IEC material as well in their areas, he added.

Giving details, he told that 8,535 IEC material/items have been distributed and displayed in the communities which were received from district health. Communities that were more aware could be defeated Coronavirus in an effective manner, community institutions were working for this great cause, and SRSO was supporting them to fight with COVID-19 and its diverse effects on their lives and livelihoods, the CEO added.

