A doctor, 8 others diagnosed Corona positive in Ghotki

The Deputy Commissioner Ghotki, Lieutenant (R) Muhammad Khalid Salim has confirmed that 09 more persons including a doctor were tested positive out of 167 persons whose samples were collected after local transmission of the virus

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Ghotki, Lieutenant (R) Muhammad Khalid Salim has confirmed that 09 more persons including a doctor were tested positive out of 167 persons whose samples were collected after local transmission of the virus.

The DC informed that after detection of corona-virus in Lakha Muhalla locality of Ghotki town teams of health department collected samples of 167 people from different areas. Of them 158 persons were diagnosed negative while 8 persons- all residents of Lakha Muhalla- tested positive who were already in quarantine.

The DC also confirmed that a doctor of district headquarter (DHQ) hospital Mirpur Mathelo was affected by the viral disease.