A Dozen Terrorists Slain In Successful Lakki Marwat IBO: ISPR

February 08, 2023

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :As many as a dozen terrorists of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed during a successful intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted on the night of February 7 - 8 by the Security Forces in Lakki Marwat area, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

The ISPR informed that the 12 terrorists were killed during exchange of fire.

The terrorists' movement and activities were being watched by intelligence tentacles for the last one week.

The terrorists were lured in by providing a vehicle for escape that was intercepted and neutralised.

During the operation, weapons, ammunition and Afghan Currency was also recovered from the terrorists.

The Security Forces were carrying out clearance operation in the area.

The locals appreciated the operation and lauded the efforts of Pakistan Army in eliminating terrorism.

