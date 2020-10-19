UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Drawing Class Session Held At Lahore Fort Inside Royal Kitchen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 07:12 PM

A drawing class session held at Lahore Fort inside Royal Kitchen

A drawing class session was held at Lahore Fort inside the Royal Kitchen on Monday attended by students from all over Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :A drawing class session was held at Lahore Fort inside the Royal Kitchen on Monday attended by students from all over Punjab.

According to Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) sources here on Monday, the session was organised by HB studio and students came to learn and study the architectural perspectives of Lahore Fort.

Sources further said that students sat in the Royal Kitchen and sketched the surroundings of the restored area.

Director General Walled City of Lahore Authority Kamran Lashari said that it was a good initiative by the HB Studio. "The students should be encouraged to read and learn about their heritage and culture," he said.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab All From

Recent Stories

Tadweer announces results of pest control operatio ..

30 minutes ago

Emirati delegation visits Israel to discuss agricu ..

30 minutes ago

Govt asked to avert forthcoming food crisis throug ..

40 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court informed about publication of ..

10 seconds ago

Chief Minister takes notice of kite-flying

12 seconds ago

Indian brutalities continue on Kashmiri youth

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.