A Drug Dealer Arrested With Over Three Kilograms Hashish

Published December 31, 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department on Friday seized about 3.5 kilograms of hashish and arrested accused during ongoing operations against drug dealers.

According to the department, Excise station Mardan region constituted a team headed by SHO Akaf Nawaz after receiving information about smuggling of narcotics.

The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control personnel intercepted a suspected vehicle on Mardan-Nowshera Road and during search they recovered 3600 gram hashish and arrested the accused.

A case was registered and further formalities started.

