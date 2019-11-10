A drug peddler arrested, 2 kg drug recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Police have arrested a notorious drug peddler after recovering two kg drug from his possession here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Waris Khan Police arrested Abthsham Malik and recovered 2 kg charas from his custody.

A case has been registered under the relevant act while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Faisal Rana has appreciated the performance adding that drugs business must be discouraged.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found in this illegal practices.