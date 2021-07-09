A drug peddler held with imported wine

Muzafarrgarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered imported wine from his possession from Ali Pur, in limit of Sader Police on Friday.

According to police sources, Ali Purr police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Alyas Ahmed conducted a raid on a tip off against notorious drug peddler and caught Sultan Mahmood from his residence with 210-liter imported wine.

Police has registered a case against the accused person under the drug Act while started an investigation.