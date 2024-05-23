A drug peddler receives five-year sentence and fine

The Control of Narcotics Substance Court (CNS) of Attock sentenced Inaam-Ud-Din to five years' imprisonment and imposed a fine on Thursday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The Control of Narcotics Substance Court (CNS) of Attock sentenced Inaam-Ud-Din to five years' imprisonment and imposed a fine on Thursday.

According to details, in August 2023, Pindigheb Police arrested Inaam-Ud-Din under section 9-C of the Control of Narcotics Substance Act 1997, following the recovery of hashish and opium from his possession.

The judge, after hearing arguments from both defense and prosecution counsels, found the accused guilty and handed down the sentence. The prosecution argued that Inaam-Ud-Din was caught red-handed selling the contraband, with ample evidence connecting him to the offense.

The public prosecutor stressed the severity of the offense, advocating against leniency for the convicted individual.

APP/nsi/378