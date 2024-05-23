A Drug Peddler Receives Five-year Sentence And Fine
Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2024 | 08:42 PM
The Control of Narcotics Substance Court (CNS) of Attock sentenced Inaam-Ud-Din to five years' imprisonment and imposed a fine on Thursday
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The Control of Narcotics Substance Court (CNS) of Attock sentenced Inaam-Ud-Din to five years' imprisonment and imposed a fine on Thursday.
According to details, in August 2023, Pindigheb Police arrested Inaam-Ud-Din under section 9-C of the Control of Narcotics Substance Act 1997, following the recovery of hashish and opium from his possession.
The judge, after hearing arguments from both defense and prosecution counsels, found the accused guilty and handed down the sentence. The prosecution argued that Inaam-Ud-Din was caught red-handed selling the contraband, with ample evidence connecting him to the offense.
The public prosecutor stressed the severity of the offense, advocating against leniency for the convicted individual.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
Dr Jamali calls on provincial health minister
Seminar held on planning for development of city
AKAH observes School Safety Day across the country
Nine dead, dozens hurt, as stage collapses at Mexico election rally
Magistrate visits Saddar Zone to check notified price lists
NACTA organizes seminar on role of Madaris
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi assures to address problems, con ..
Trishan Patel joins national football team as assistant coach
Commissioner directs authorities to take indiscriminate action against electrici ..
Shafay visits Iranian consulate to condole demise of President Raisi
Govt trying to make 'Gwadar Port' trade hub to boost economy: Qaiser
Community awareness campaigns urged in fight against malnutrition: DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr Jamali calls on provincial health minister24 minutes ago
-
Seminar held on planning for development of city26 minutes ago
-
AKAH observes School Safety Day across the country26 minutes ago
-
Magistrate visits Saddar Zone to check notified price lists26 minutes ago
-
NACTA organizes seminar on role of Madaris26 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi assures to address problems, concerns of tribal peop ..40 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs authorities to take indiscriminate action against electricity thieves40 minutes ago
-
Shafay visits Iranian consulate to condole demise of President Raisi45 minutes ago
-
Govt trying to make 'Gwadar Port' trade hub to boost economy: Qaiser45 minutes ago
-
Community awareness campaigns urged in fight against malnutrition: DC45 minutes ago
-
Members of CM Monitoring Committee held meeting with officers of all departments in Hazro45 minutes ago
-
COAS holds meetings with German civilian & military leadership45 minutes ago