UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Family That Came Into Power In 90s, Enacted A Law Under Which Remittances Pouring In The Country, Could Not Be Questioned Much On Account Of Tax: SAPM Shahzad Akbar

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 11:42 PM

A family that came into power in 90s, enacted a law under which remittances pouring in the country, could not be questioned much on account of tax: SAPM Shahzad Akbar

SAPM Shahzad Akbar said a family that came into power in 90s, enacted a law under which remittances pouring in the country, could not be questioned much on account of tax

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ):SAPM Shahzad Akbar said a family that came into power in 90s, enacted a law under which remittances pouring in the country, could not be questioned much on account of tax.

The same family made money through different means and sent the wealth abroad using Hundi and Hawala modes to make assets, but now they were unable to give money-trail of the properties.

"The myth created that they are born-rich, has now come to an end after emergence of TTs," he said, adding modus operandi for the 'crime' of almost all Sharif family was the same, which was TTs.

On the same pattern, Shahzad Akbar said, Maryam Safdar received payments of Rs 14 million (converted into rupees), Rs 17 million, Rs 19 million, Rs 7 million and Rs 9.9 million through TTs in her MCB and HBL bank accounts during different periods from the Hill Metals Establishment.

The SAPM said he also had the mandate to look into money laundering cases, adding that there was unit that investigated cases and kept an eye on 'swift messages' generated after transactions by concerned banks. "We get details regarding TTs from the countries where these are generated." He said it was an additional documentary evidence against the Hill Metals Establishment, whom the JIT, Accountability Court and Supreme Court had described 'proceed of crime' as till date no money trail had been provided for its establishment.

"Its legitimacy is under question", he added.

Replying to a question, the SAPM said investigation and prosecution of white collar crimes was a little different from an ordinary offense, adding in this case burden of proof was on accused being a public office holder.

Besides, Maryam Safdar had not shown these remittances in her any tax document submitted with Federal Board of Revenue, he added.

Answering another question, Shahzad Akbar said the whole nation wanted fast recovery from the looters but due course of law had to be followed in that regard.

To a question about bringing back Ishaq Dar, he said the process was underway and his (SAPM) meeting was expected with UK Secretary of State soon.

Commenting on the Karachi JIT about fake bank accounts, he said arrested accused were opting for plea bargain and becoming approver, which would give a substantial lead to bring corrupt elements to justice.

Last week, he said, as many as Rs 2.1 billion plea bargains were reached. "Yesterday, Sajjad Abbasi had become approver and todaya contractor opted for voluntary plea bargain to return Rs 20 million infake accounts case."

Related Topics

Karachi Supreme Court Ishaq Dar Bank Lead United Kingdom Money FBR National University From Habib Bank Limited MCB Bank Limited Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan urges US, world powers to persuade India ..

31 minutes ago

Burns's maiden Test century frustrates Australia

31 minutes ago

England v Australia 1st Test scoreboard

31 minutes ago

Judge urges ax for policeman in choking death of b ..

33 minutes ago

University of Karachi declares 25.49% candidates p ..

45 minutes ago

Makelele joins Chelsea as mentor to young stars

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.