A family that came into power in 90s, enacted a law under which remittances pouring in the country, could not be questioned much on account of tax: SAPM Shahzad Akbar

SAPM Shahzad Akbar said a family that came into power in 90s, enacted a law under which remittances pouring in the country, could not be questioned much on account of tax

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ):SAPM Shahzad Akbar said a family that came into power in 90s, enacted a law under which remittances pouring in the country, could not be questioned much on account of tax.

The same family made money through different means and sent the wealth abroad using Hundi and Hawala modes to make assets, but now they were unable to give money-trail of the properties.

"The myth created that they are born-rich, has now come to an end after emergence of TTs," he said, adding modus operandi for the 'crime' of almost all Sharif family was the same, which was TTs.

On the same pattern, Shahzad Akbar said, Maryam Safdar received payments of Rs 14 million (converted into rupees), Rs 17 million, Rs 19 million, Rs 7 million and Rs 9.9 million through TTs in her MCB and HBL bank accounts during different periods from the Hill Metals Establishment.

The SAPM said he also had the mandate to look into money laundering cases, adding that there was unit that investigated cases and kept an eye on 'swift messages' generated after transactions by concerned banks. "We get details regarding TTs from the countries where these are generated." He said it was an additional documentary evidence against the Hill Metals Establishment, whom the JIT, Accountability Court and Supreme Court had described 'proceed of crime' as till date no money trail had been provided for its establishment.

"Its legitimacy is under question", he added.

Replying to a question, the SAPM said investigation and prosecution of white collar crimes was a little different from an ordinary offense, adding in this case burden of proof was on accused being a public office holder.

Besides, Maryam Safdar had not shown these remittances in her any tax document submitted with Federal Board of Revenue, he added.

Answering another question, Shahzad Akbar said the whole nation wanted fast recovery from the looters but due course of law had to be followed in that regard.

To a question about bringing back Ishaq Dar, he said the process was underway and his (SAPM) meeting was expected with UK Secretary of State soon.

Commenting on the Karachi JIT about fake bank accounts, he said arrested accused were opting for plea bargain and becoming approver, which would give a substantial lead to bring corrupt elements to justice.

Last week, he said, as many as Rs 2.1 billion plea bargains were reached. "Yesterday, Sajjad Abbasi had become approver and todaya contractor opted for voluntary plea bargain to return Rs 20 million infake accounts case."