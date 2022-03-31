A farewell ceremony held in honor of SP investigation Karak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :A farewell ceremony was held at the District Police Officer (DPO) House Karak in honor of outgoing SP Investigation here on Thursday.

DPO Karak Shafiullah Khan Gandapur hosted the sumptuous dinner in honor of SP Investigation Karak Zahir Shah Khan who retired from the Police Department.

Distinguished Judges of the Karak Judiciary, including Deputy Commissioner Karak, district administration and senior police officials attended the farewell ceremony.

Shafiullah Khan Gandapur while acknowledging the invaluable services rendered to the department by the outgoing SP Zahir Shah said that he had always shown investigative skills and always fights falsehood by supporting truth.

Deputy Commissioner Karak Khalid Iqbal said that SP Investigation was an honest, fearless person who had always stood by the oppressed and left no stone unturned in bringing the culprits to justice.

On this occasion SP Investigation Zahir Shah Khan in his farewell speech said that as SP Investigation he spent the last period of service in Karak and during his tenure he gained a lot from the experiences of Shaifullah Gandapur.

At the end of the prestigious dinner, the outgoing SP investigation was presented a traditional turban and honorary shield.