A Father & daughter killed, While sister,brother injured in GT road incident

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) A father and daughter were killed and three including two siblings were seriously injured when a speeding car collided with them on GT Road, Attock on Thursday.

Maulvi Zubair along with his three-year-old daughter Amina died on the spot, while his three-year-old son Umair two-year-old daughter Halima, and a person Kashif Javed resident of Lahore were seriously injured. On receiving the information, Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to THQ Hospital Hazro in critical condition from where the two injured siblings were referred to Rawalpindi Hospital.

According to the sources, the driver who hit the pickup and the motorcycle managed to escape with the car, but the SHO of Attock Khurd police station Shehroz Khanzada, and his team tried hard to trace the number of the car and started searching for the accused.