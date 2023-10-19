Open Menu

A Father & Daughter Killed, While Sister,brother Injured In GT Road Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2023 | 11:09 PM

A father and daughter were killed and three including two siblings were seriously injured when a speeding car collided with them on GT Road, Attock on Thursday.

A speeding car involved in a procession hit a Suzuki pickup and a motorcycle on GT Road in Attock, resulting in the death of a father along with his daughter, while three persons, including his son and daughter, were seriously injured.

According to police and rescue sources, on Thursday evening, a procession was passing through Gondal on GT Road when a speeding car hit a Suzuki pickup and a motorcycle, resulting in the death of a 55-year-old resident of Gondal village.

Maulvi Zubair along with his three-year-old daughter Amina died on the spot, while his three-year-old son Umair two-year-old daughter Halima, and a person Kashif Javed resident of Lahore were seriously injured. On receiving the information, Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to THQ Hospital Hazro in critical condition from where the two injured siblings were referred to Rawalpindi Hospital.

According to the sources, the driver who hit the pickup and the motorcycle managed to escape with the car, but the SHO of Attock Khurd police station Shehroz Khanzada, and his team tried hard to trace the number of the car and started searching for the accused.

