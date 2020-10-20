UrduPoint.com
A Federal Minister Is Involved In Arrest Of Captain (retd) Safdar, Says Sindh CM

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 20 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 03:44 PM

A Federal Minister is involved in arrest of Captain (retd) Safdar, says Sindh CM

The Sindh Chief Minister has termed case against Captain Safdar as fake and ordered ministerial probe into the subject matter.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 20th, 2020) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that a Federal minister was involved in arrest of PML-N leader Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar.

The Sindh Chief Minister formed a committee to probe the circumstances including the FIR and arrest of Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar.

“A complete inquiry will be conducted to reveal the conspiracy behind the incident,” said the Sindh CM while addressing a press conference in Karachi on Tuesday.

The Sindh CM admitted that Captain Safdar committed violation of the sanctity of Mazar-e-Quaid . He stated that respect and sanctity of the mausoleum was not a political issue as rule of law applies on everyone.

Police, he said, was pressurized by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as one federal minister had said that he would see who dared to refuse registration of an FIR.

He also said that a man namely Waqas was forced and threatened to lodge FIR. PTI MPAs were also present with Waqas in the police station. He stated that Waqas had asked for registration of an FIR over receiving threats.

“Waqas, Bugti and Nadeem Chandio held a meeting and planned to use the incident at Mazar-e- Quaid for nefarious purposes,” said the Chief Minister. Murad Ali Shah said that elected representatives should not play any role in pressurizing police and vowed to expose the conspiracy behind the arrest after complete inquiry.

It may be mentioned here that police arrested Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar on Monday for violating the sanctity of the Quaid’s mausoleum after raiding a private hotel in Karachi early morning.

