A Fire Broke Out In A Match Factory In Industrial Estate Hayatabad
Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 08:14 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :A fire broke out in a match factory at Industrial Estate Hayatabad Peshawar on Thursday morning, officials of the Rescue 1122 confirmed.
Rescue operations began and despite strong winds, firefighters professionally prevented the fire from spreading further. Firefighters completely contained the blaze in 2 hours and 30 minutes with no casualty reported.