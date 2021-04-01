A fire broke out in a match factory in Industrial Estate Hayatabad

A fire broke out in a match factory at Industrial Estate Hayatabad Peshawar on Thursday morning, officials of the Rescue 1122 confirmed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :A fire broke out in a match factory at Industrial Estate Hayatabad Peshawar on Thursday morning, officials of the Rescue 1122 confirmed.

Rescue operations began and despite strong winds, firefighters professionally prevented the fire from spreading further. Firefighters completely contained the blaze in 2 hours and 30 minutes with no casualty reported.