A-Five Football Academy In Collaboration With SSDO Launched A Social Development Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2022 | 02:00 PM

A-Five Football Academy in collaboration with SSDO launched a social development program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :A-Five Football academy in collaboration with Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO), launched a social development program "Shahlyla- Khel Sab Key Liye" under the name of 'Shahlyla Baloch (Late)', the fallen star of the Pakistan Football Team who passed away in a car accident in 2016.

The one day twin cities football tournament was held at A-Five Football Academy in Islamabad and was partnered by Taqreebat Events, Maqam International, AB&Co Law Firm, Global System of Integrated Studies, Lord's College International, Capital Development Authority, Child Rights Movement and the Islamabad District Administration.

This initiative aimed to provide a healthy outlet for vulnerable children, while also bringing to the forefront their talents, providing an opportunity for them to showcase and harness their natural potential.

For marginalized and vulnerable children, sport provides a great way for them to learn team building, conflict resolution, and leadership skills.

Furthermore, it aimed to foster future Pakistani football talent, especially young women and girls, to ensure future representation in football tournaments at both the national and international level.

The event was participated by teams from Pehli Kiran Schools, Anjuman Faiz ul islam and Mashal Model school among others. The girls tournament was won by Pehli Kiran Schools and the runner's up team was Mashal foundation girls team. Where'as, the boys tournament was won by Anjuman e Faiz ul Islam and the runner's up were Mashal foundation boys team.

At the event, two professional youth football club teams' A-Five FC and Striker's FC played an exhibition match to providing inspiration to our guest teams.

Qurat ul Ain Rizvi (owner/principal) GSIS School & College & Mr. Raja Bilal Irshad (Founder/Dean) Lords College International were the Guests of Honour of the eventDeputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Administration Hamza Shafqaat participated as a Chief Guest.

The event was highly appreciated by Deputy Commissioner & ensured his support to the cause of promoting inclusivity through sports. He encouraged the organizers to organize such events on regular basis to strengthen the youth through sports activities.

